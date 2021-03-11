All news

Eye Care in Canada By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Demand for eye care was already solid in Canada prior to COVID-19 due to recent strong allergy seasons and increased incidence of eye strains from growing digital device use. Consequently, COVID-19 had only a marginal impact on sales, although the fact that many consumers spent more time looking at screens for entertainment, study and work helped to boost sales.

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

