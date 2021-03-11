Eye Care in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Growth for over the counter eye care is set to remain positive in 2020. Eye drops are widely used in the country to fight against dry eyes, which represents around 85% of the total market sales. The allergy eye care market represents only 15% of the total. Both these areas are expected to record strong value growth in 2020, with allergy eye care driving the highest growth of 3%.

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Table of content

Eye Care in France

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth is set to be positive, as the hay fever season begins earlier in 2020, boosting sales for eye care products

COVID-19 drives the use of eyedrops, as the lockdown increases use of screen time for both work and in-home entertainment

Laboratoires Chauvin retains its lead, as all players record positive growth as consumers continue to invest in products during the outbreak of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing growth will be supported by digital devices and screen use, which may continue to rise following habits established during the outbreak of COVID-19

Half of the local population could suffer from allergies within the next 20 years, with rising levels boosting growth for eye care across the forecast period

Standard eye care benefits from increasing cases of dry eye disease, with the ageing population boosting growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

……. continued

