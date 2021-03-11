Eye Care in the Czech Republic Research Report 2020-2026

Allergy eye care is expected to see an upturn in its performance in 2020 despite the fact that the COVID-19 lockdown kept consumers confined to their homes during the peak pollen season of March and April. The expansion of the private label segment, and particularly the Dr Max chemists/pharmacies chain’s eponymous label, is playing an important part in the category’s growth. Meanwhile, demand for standard eye care may see some positive impact from consumers’ increased use of electronic devices f…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797406-eye-care-in-the-czech-republic
Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agriculture-analytics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ornamental-fish-feed-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-citrus-pulp-fiber-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-02
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-cyber-physical-system-cps-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04
Table of Contents
Eye Care in the Czech Republic
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increased exposure to screens during lockdown may boost demand
E-commerce players launch consultancy services
Growing competition from private label segment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lifestyles and pollution to drive growing demand for eye care
E-commerce set to see continued expansion
Reduced consumer spending power may undermine demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
….continued
Contact Details
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105