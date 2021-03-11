All news

Global Abercrombie & Fitch Co Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Once held up as the poster child for destination stores and the embodiment of American teen spirit, Abercrombie & Fitch has been struggling in recent times. In the US, its target market of Millennial consumers is increasingly turning towards more affordable fast fashion competitors and shunning the “preppy” product assortment that has long been the company’s stock in trade. International expansion and a heavy focus on omnichannel development hold the key to the company’s turnaround efforts.

Euromonitor International’s Abercrombie & Fitch Co in Apparel and Footwear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Apparel and Footwear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

