Global Airlines in Venezuela Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The Venezuelan crisis has affected passenger air transportation operations for companies operating domestic flights and for companies that cover international destinations. In both cases, the number of companies has been reduced, as a consequence of the public policies that control and restrict the industry, such as exchange control and long-term fixation of domestic flight tariffs in bolivars in a scenario of hyperinflation, among others, and severely affect the operation, maintenance and profi…

Euromonitor International’s Airlines in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Airlines Offline, Airlines Online, Charter, Low Cost Carriers, Scheduled Airlines.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Airlines Continue To Leave the Country

Avior Airlines Records the Largest Value Share Among Airlines in 2018

Charter Flights Try To Solve the Schedule Airlines Shortage

Category Data

Table 1 Airlines Sales: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Airlines Online Sales: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Airlines: Passengers Carried 2013-2018

Table 4 Airlines NBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 Scheduled Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2018

Table 6 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2018-2023

Table 7 Forecast Airlines Online Sales: Value 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Hyperinflation Impacts the Travel Industry

Online Sales Increase But Are Still Slow

Airlines Leave the Country

“risk Tourism” – A New Trend in Venezuela?

Travel To Continue on A Downward Volume Trend Due To Economic Recession

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Venezuela: SWOT

Market Data

…continued

