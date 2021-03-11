All news

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

This report analyses the market for alcoholic drinks in Lebanon. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Lebanon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market insight: COVID-19 impact
Country insight: COVID-19 impact
Country insight: Pre-COVID-19
Socioeconomic trends
Logistics/infrastructure
Legislation
Taxation and duty levies
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks: Supermarket
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks: Convenience Store
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER

