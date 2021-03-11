All news

Global Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

During 2019, alcoholic drinks recorded positive rates, in spite of high taxes, with consumers adapting to this by shifting to more affordable alcoholic drinks. In such a scenario, beer as well as standard and economy spirits thrived, positively impacting glass bottles. In terms of design or new sizes, no significant innovations were observed in spirits, with 70ml to 750ml remaining the most common sizes. In beer, the latest innovation was from Bavaria, which, during 2019, introduced the Pokerita…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in Colombia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Volume sales of alcoholic drinks grow, driven by low-priced products
Brick liquid cartons decline as aguardiente sales fall and consumers move towards glass bottles in wine
Returnable bottles remain popular in beer
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities

