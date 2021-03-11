Global Analgesics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The outbreak of COVID-19 encouraged consumers to purchase analgesics in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, through fear of catching the virus, with many consumers concerned that the pandemic would cause supply issues. This is set to result in positive value growth for acetaminophen and ibuprofen, with adult aspirin moving from negative growth in 2019 to predicted positive growth in 2020. During Q1 and Q2, supply could not always meet the heightened demand in South Korea, and many pharmacies run out of stock. Ho…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797574-analgesics-in-south-korea
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-cardiac-rehabilitation-service-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glass-frit-and-paste-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-personal-sound-amplifier-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-08
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/atm-outsourcing-services-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2025-2021-02-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Analgesics in South Korea
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The outbreak of COVID-19 encourages sales of analgesics, with positive results for aspirin
Less visits to the doctor leads to a decline in Rx prescriptions of analgesics, boosting sales for OTC options
The outbreak of COVID-19 leads to a strong performance for Tylenol and Advil, while domestic players focus on specific-needs to boost sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sales recover as value growth remains steady across the forecast period, boosted by consumers growing knowledge of OTC analgesics
Topical analgesics/anaesthetic recovers in 2021, before recording high growth across the forecast period
Slow product development will stifle growth over the forecast period, as the landscape faces maturity
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/