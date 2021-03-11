Global Analgesics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 has featured prominently in the media throughout 2020 with consumers keen to receive advice on the best way to treat and avoid the virus. This included reports suggesting that taking ibuprofen could exacerbate the symptoms of COVID-19 and actually put users more at risk. While these stories were subsequently discredited by the scientific community, it nonetheless put the seed of doubt in the minds of many consumers. As such, this has had a negative impact on overall sales of analgesics…
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Content:
Analgesics in Japan
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Misleading reports have negative impact on sales of ibuprofen
Postponement of Olympics and Paralympics limits growth of topical analgesics/anaesthetic
Hisamitsu shows support for medical workers with its Light it Blue campaign
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Modern living causes headaches, but rival treatments emerging
Rearranged Olympics and an ageing population set to drive demand for topical analgesics/anaesthetic
Innovation could be needed to overcome demographic challenges
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
……Continuned
