Global and China Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market 2026: Engine Yard, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, DXC Technology, Pega etc.

The global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) research market report is designed with an intention to provide detailed information to all the business professionals in the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. The research study portrayed in the report is backed by a wide range of analysts, business experts, and different research methodologies. The estimates and forecasts driven specified in the report are combined with other forecasts driven by implementing different methodologies. The report helps plan comprehensive and competitive portfolios for the business along with the necessary targets that are required to get maximum coverage of the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market in the next five to ten years. It allows investors, producers, manufacturers and suppliers to realign the business infrastructure to improve customer experience throughout the lifecycle i.e. sales, aftersales, and digital connect.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Engine Yard

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

DXC Technology

Pega

This report is an in-depth analysis of the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market categorized based on the end user, derivatives,and geographical regions such as America, APAC, Europe, and MEA.Competitorsin the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market are studied in detail in the report. It offers key details of the vendors in the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. To help enterprises, investors, and other market players improve their position in the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market, this Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. Moreover, it gives a brief overview of the competencies and ability of these companies in the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) to grow in future and dominate the market. The details on the production ability, sustainability, and growth prospects of the market leaders are given in the study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cloud Application Platforms

Cloud Integration Services

Cloud Data Services

Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Gaming

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Public Sector & Government

Telecommunications & IT

Travel & Hospitality

Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market: Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2026

• Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market in forecast years 2020-2026 is given. The data provided here about the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market accurately determines the performance investments over a period of time. It helps the businesses drive their financial goals to fulfillment.

• Detailed information on key factors that are expected to drive global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market growth during the next five to ten years is provided in the report.

• Accurate market size estimates and the contribution of the parent market in the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market share and size.

• A detailed analysis of the upcoming trends, opportunities, threats, risks, and changes of consumer behavior towards the products and services.

• Demographics of growth in the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market across different countries in the geographical regions such as America, APAC, MEA, and Europe.

• Information on the major vendors in the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market and competitive analysis.

• Comprehensive details of the vendors that drive the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

