Global Ayurveda and Its Growing Influence in Preventative Healthcare in India Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Growing indulgence, unhealthy lifestyles and high stress levels has resulted in the early onset of diseases in India. More consumers are embodying healthier lifestyles, going back to their roots and seeking products with plant-based and herbal formulations.

Furthermore, concerns around consuming artificial chemical compounds and higher scrutiny of product labels have aided the popularity of Ayurveda in preventative healthcare, as Indians are familiar with the concepts and ingredients.

Euromonitor International’s Ayurveda and Its Growing Influence in Preventative Healthcare in India global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Introduction

What is Ayurveda?

State of Play

Ayurveda in Preventative Healthcare

Challenges/Opportunities

Key Takeaways

Appendix

….….continued

