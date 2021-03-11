All news

Global Baby Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Declining birth rates in the UK had begun to present a challenge to baby food’s further growth potential towards the end of the review period, with 2019 witnessing slowing demand and even declines for much of the category. Nevertheless, some trends were continuing to emerge, driven by changing lifestyles including demand for healthier organic options within prepared baby food, and convenient snacks from young more affluent busy parents, and growing awareness of food intolerances in babies from a…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Initial strict lockdown measures results in some panic buying amongst parents in Q2
Smaller brands with organic and health-positioned portfolios continue to record strong performances in Q2 2020
Private label and e-commerce gain ground during the lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Normalisation in terms of purchasing behaviour predicted to return from 2021 although decreasing birth rates could pose longer-term problem for producers
Producers set to further explore healthier variants in line with parents’ increasing concerns over baby food’s ingredients
Health and wellness set to remain relevant as extension of trends from adult packaged food
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

