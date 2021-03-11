Global Baby Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Health and wellness and sustainability are likely to remain key concerns for Swiss consumers in 2020, meaning organic baby food is expected to become increasingly popular. Parents will continue moving away from products containing artificial ingredients, such as preservatives and synthetic colours, and embrace products with all natural ingredients. There is also likely to be a notable demand for vegetarian and vegan food among parents in 2020, for themselves and their babies.

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

