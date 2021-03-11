Global Baby Food market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

The baby food category recorded 5% retail volume growth in 2017, largely due to the larger consumer base in the growing middle-income segment in the country. Increased awareness of baby food in second- and third-tier cities led to distribution expansion into these untapped markets. The category is expected to continue to grow as consumers become increasingly receptive to baby food as a healthy meal for their children.

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Toc

BABY FOOD IN PAKISTAN

Euromonitor International

August 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

