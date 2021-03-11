Global Baked Goods in Italy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Packaged flat bread and packaged leavened bread consumption increased during the Italian lockdown as consumers migrated from unpackaged variants, as longer-lasting varieties became more relevant because of the need to seclude from COVID-19. It is also possible that packaged bread has been perceived as more sanitary than unpackaged variants given the present wariness over virus transmission. However, consumers were still willing to try various types and tastes, hence ancient grains, whole wheat g…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Unpackaged baked goods decline owing to longevity concerns and home seclusion

Fresh bread offering evolves to new-generation tastes

Health-orientated variants driving NPD

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce expansion predicted in baked goods

Piadina set to see NPD while sales of bigger packaged bread are likely to rise

Aligning with convenience and health trends key to keeping packaged bread relevant

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

