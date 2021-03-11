All news

Global Baked Goods in the Netherlands Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has seen a jump in retail volume and current value sales of baked goods, compared with 2019, although the lockdown has not greatly altered the key trends in the category in the Netherlands. While the closure of foodservice outlets has seen a shift in sales to the retail channel, the on-trade channel only represents a very small share of baked goods’ market size. Meanwhile, the lockdown and stay-at-home measures have seen consumers work or study remotely and generally spend…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Faster retail sales growth as the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) adds dynamism to ongoing efforts to raise health profile of bread

Some consumers shift to e-commerce for convenience and safe shopping during the pandemic, but supermarkets and artisanal bakers remain open and popular

Private label continues to gain retail value share from artisanal and branded rivals through the offer of healthy ranges at lower prices during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience and quality set to have a major impact on consumers’ purchasing decisions in the forecast period

Return to work, study and social norms predicted to see a resurgence in the on-the-go consumption of baked goods

Health, sophistication and segmentation trends offer growth opportunities in a mature category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

