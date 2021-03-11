Global Baked Goods Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

COVID-19 is expected to increase consumption of essential items in Turkey, including bread. Especially during long periods of home seclusion, consumers consume high quantities of bread and this combined with concerns over potential shortages and uncertain futures is expected to result in a surge in demand for bread in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689915-baked-goods-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/18-diaminooctane-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smoked-fish-seafood-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-recruitment-and-staffing-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/specialty-insurance-sectors-market-growth-analysis-2021-segmentation-share-price-revenue-trends-top-key-players-and-more-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Baked Goods in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY

DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 stockpiling to drive a surge in demand for baked goods in 2020 as consumers flock to buy essential products

Sweet treats also drive growth in category as foodservice closures mean consumers must provide their own indulgences

Artisanal bakers will continue to dominate baked goods in 2020, despite the impact of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Unpackaged bread is expected to recover in post-COVID-19 period

Dessert mixes to remain dynamic as packaged cakes falls back into old patterns

Home-baking expected to restrict pastries and cakes in the coming years

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105