Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Beauty and personal care began to decelerate slightly in 2019, undermined by sluggish colour cosmetics in some regions but offset by skin care gains globally. Asia Pacific will continue to be a bright spot for the industry due to the region’s systematically better response to the pandemic. E-commerce disruption pre-pandemic prepared beauty players for a more permanent shift to this channel, supported by acceleration in digital tools to offset in-store sensorial trial of beauty products.

Euromonitor International’s World Market for Beauty and Personal Care global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

