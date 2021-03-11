All news

Global Beyond Asia: Coronavirus Renews Interest Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

K-food is ready to spread across global markets beyond Asia thanks to the Oscar-awarded movie, Parasite, which featured Korean instant noodles. In addition, during lockdowns, instant noodles benefited from stockpiling. There was also increased interest in being healthy which brought attention to Korean healthy food such as Kimchi, re-positioned in the US and European markets. By developing global e-commerce channels, K-food looks forward to having further opportunities beyond Asia.

Euromonitor International’s Beyond Asia: Coronavirus Renews Interest in K-food Globally global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food (Rolling Update) market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction
Culture and Social Media Cultivate Local Food to go Global
The Impact of COVID-19 on K-food
K-food Develops via Global E-commerce
Key Takeaways
Appendix

…..Continued.

