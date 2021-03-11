Global Breakfast Cereals in France Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Concerns around breakfast cereals have been rising in France due to the high sugar content and high degree of processing. French consumers no longer associate many breakfast cereals with healthy products and therefore volume sales began to decline, especially those of children’s breakfast cereals. In addition, the substantial offer of high-quality fresh bread drives attention away from cereals as a breakfast option. The availability of the Nutri-Score system in France, as well as product nutriti…

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

A return to growth for breakfast cereals during the pandemic

More consumers choose healthier options

More families avoid highly processed flakes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Breakfast cereals to lose popularity going forward

Sugar content increasingly an issue

Children’s breakfast cereals become more adult

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

