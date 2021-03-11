Global Breakfast Cereals in the Netherlands Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

During the first weeks of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown from March 2020 consumers stockpiled essential staple food items, as there was some uncertainty about which channels would remain open and the availability of specific product types. Therefore, along with other staples, such as pasta and rice, consumers purchased breakfast cereals like porridge oats in higher quantities than usual. As the uncertainty over channel and product availability eased, the tendency to stockpile gradually ebbe…

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown boosts sales as consumers stockpile to ensure supply of breakfast cereals

Hot cereals benefits from strong health trend as consumers seek warm, nutritious and filling breakfast options

Smaller players continue to challenge the long-time leaders as their healthier options attract growing interest from consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowdown in growth anticipated in the short term, before improving as improving price-quality ratios lure consumers

Private label continues to grow in importance as retailers develop their ranges of healthier and more premium offerings

Concerns over unhealthy ingredients set to lead to further innovation in terms of ingredients, higher fibre and reduced or more natural sugar products

CATEGORY DATA

….Continued

