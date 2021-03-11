All news

Global Breakfast Cereals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Children’s breakfast cereals is expected to demonstrate a slightly increase in retail volume growth in 2020. The continued popularity of items in this product area is due to the ease of preparing cereals as a convenient breakfast option for children. Demand is expected to increase slightly in 2020, though, as children have spent more time at home as a result of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Breakfast Cereals in Estonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Children’s breakfast cereals expected to grow as children cannot attend school during lockdown

Variety and healthy eating are to play key roles in determining leading players in 2020

Cereal Partners Worldwide SA struggles to compete in Estonian breakfast cereals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Other RTE sees surge in popularity as offering expands

Muesli and granola to benefit from growing awareness of health and wellness trends in Estonia

Cereals benefit from wide range of uses

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

……Continuned

 

