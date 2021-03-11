All news

Global British American Tobacco Plc in Tobacco Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

British American Tobacco (BAT) is the world’s second largest international tobacco company, with a prominent position in most regions, and a presence in each tobacco category. BAT’s recent acquisition of Reynolds American Inc (RAI) and continued investment in next-generation vapour products puts the company in a good strategic position for future growth.

Euromonitor International’s British American Tobacco Plc in Tobacco (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Tobacco industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

British American Tobacco Plc in Tobacco (World)
Euromonitor International
September 2018
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Operations
Market Assessment
Geographic and Category Opportunities
Brand Strategy

…continued

