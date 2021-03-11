Global Butter and Spreads in Peru Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Consumption of butter and spreads will increase in 2020 because consumers quarantining due to COVID-19 are spending more time at home preparing food, including baking and making desserts. At the beginning of the national lockdown some products were scarce, including butter and margarine, but few weeks later manufacturers managed to meet the demand from consumers.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689756-butter-and-spreads-in-peru

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/crickets-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rochelle-salt-market-segmentation-parameters-and-prospects-2021-to-2027-market-research-report-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/salon-furniture-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/e-coat-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Butter and spreads experience growth due to increased home food preparation

Players produce widening range of packaging to meet varying consumer budgets

Local companies lead butter and spreads, with Alicorp benefiting from wide range

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Butter and spreads unlikely to compete against cooking products due to tradition

Butter consumption set for long-term rise due to its increasing perception as a healthy fat

Companies expected to compete on price as consumers opt for cheapest rather than a specific brand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105