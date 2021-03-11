All news

Global Butter and Spreads Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Butter has posted strong growth in 2020 driven by consumers spending more time at home due to COVID-19. The demand for butter has soared, with this seen especially during the state of emergency, with people spending more time cooking and baking at home due to the closure of schools and businesses. Due to this spike in demand some stores ran out of stock for a while. In contrast, foodservice sales collapsed in 2020 with many establishments reliant on takeaways for sales, with eating-in disappeari…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice struggles, but home seclusion provides a bit of better news for butter
Margarine receives a temporary respite as an affordable alternative to butter
Fermented butter brings new sales angle to the market
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Manufacturers focused on longer term solutions to declining demand
Megmilk Snow Brand looks to build consumer base through innovation
Meiji follows suit with its own innovations
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

