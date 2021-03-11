Global Butter and Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

During the recent pandemic, food websites all around the world saw a surge in home baking content. With more time spent at home, consumers have been trying out new recipes, in line with the trend of bringing foodservice experiences into the home, with more and more people recreating dishes that they normally consume outside. This has resulted in strong demand for kitchen and baking ingredients, thus boosting sales of dairy products such as butter and cheese.

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown encourages consumers to stay home and cook more elaborate meals

Brands focus on attracting consumers towards margarine and spreads

Strong brand awareness key to success of SCS within butter

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New imported brands continue attract curious consumers

Rising health awareness to boost demand for butter with pure and natural image

Producers forced to change offerings in response to ban on hydrogenated oils

CATEGORY DATA

