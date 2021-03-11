All news

Global Butter and Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Domestic players are expected to continue dominating butter and spreads in Switzerland in 2020, with Branchenorganisation and Migros leading the way in current retail value terms. Branchenorganisation Butter coordinates butter and spreads production and distribution in Switzerland and actively manages and promotes its Die Butter, Floralp and Bratbutter brands. It is expected to continue to defend the interests of butter in 2020, by providing information and communications about the benefits. It…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Domestic players will continue to lead butter and spreads in 2020, due to consumer’s preference for Swiss brands
Strongly marketed healthier alternatives will hamper the appeal of butter and spreads in 2020
Switzerland is expected to face butter shortages in 2020 as preference is given to cheese
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Modest changes anticipated in the retailing of butter and spreads
Private label products will see a boost in current retail value share over the forecast period, and domestic players will retain their stronghold
Growing presence of vegan options expected over the forecast period, as consumers seek plant over animal fats
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

All news

All news

All news

