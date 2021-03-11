Global Butter and Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Demand for butter and spreads witnessed a marked improvement through retail during lockdown, in part due to a shift in channels as foodservice outlets were closed for several months, resulting in an increasing number of consumers turning to cooking and baking using these products. The largest retail volume category of butter continued to record the strongest performance in Q2, as it plays a significant role in the culinary tradition of French cooking. Despite increasing concerns about fat and hi…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Notable switch from foodservice to retail during lockdown in response to COVID-19 benefits demand for butter, and margarine and spreads

Président remains leading brand of butter but more regional options continue to gain in popularity and value share

Convenience stores and e-commerce gain notable share of butter and spreads during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Predicted stronger return to foodservice from 2021 likely to lead to slight switch for category away from retail depending on further lockdown restrictions

Increasing demand for non-animal sources of fat due to consumers’ changing lifestyles could support niche demand for spreads with healthier positioning

Average unit price of butter set to further rise, while players likely to further expand portfolios with organic or salted variants

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

