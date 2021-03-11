Global Butter and Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Israel’s butter shortage is expected to continue gathering pace in 2020, driven by several established factors and exacerbated by increased demand for butter during the COVID-19 pandemic as more consumers turn to cooking at home. Israel’s butter shortage developed towards the end of the review period and worsens during the summer when production levels are impacted by hot temperatures. In addition, while demand for butter has continued to rise, companies are increasingly using milk fats to produ…
Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Butter shortage gathers pace in 2020
Higher unit prices for butter as customs-free quotas fail to resolve shortage in 2020
Declining share for Tnuva Food Industries amid challenging landscape in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further pressure on butter supply and unit prices in 2021
Continuing demand for butter drives faster growth for the category
Evolving butter landscape presents opportunities for smaller players
