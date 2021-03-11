Global Butter and Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Butter is seeing a notable decline in volumes, being the only sub-segment to fall into negative figures. This is due to the higher unit price of butter deterring price sensitive consumers, who are seeking cheaper alternative products. This is also evidenced by the fact cheaper cooking fats is seeing the strongest value and volume growth at the same time. The growth of cooking fats is also notable as there is a limited range of products available, often which are more difficult to find beyond ind…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Butter sees notable volume declines, as price sensitive consumers switch to cheaper alternatives such as cooking fats

On-trade closures restrict previously emerging lifestyle trend for consumers to eat breakfast and lunch in workplace canteens

Strong product portfolios and ongoing discounts give leading players the competitive advantage

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Affordability is strongest competitive advantage, but smaller domestic players struggle to balance costs

Health and wellness trends to drive ongoing innovation in new product developments

Opportunities in acquisitions as larger entities snap up brand portfolios

CATEGORY DATA

…..Continued.

