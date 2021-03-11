Global Butter and Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Butter and spreads is expected to record higher rates of both current value and volume growth in 2020, led by cooking fats, with volume growth particularly strong during Q1 2020. As the largest category within butter and spreads, positive volume growth for cooking fats is set to reverse 2019’s negative growth for the category overall. The improved performance of cooking fats is attributable to the much lower rate of unit price growth in 2020 compared to the review period.

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stronger growth for cooking fats due to lower unit price growth in 2020

Consumers allocate a larger proportion of income to essential food spending in 2020

Afia retains lead against growing competition from Arma in cooking fats in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Excess supply set to hinder value and volume growth in 2021

Growth expected over the forecast period due to falling unit prices

Promotion and premiumisation set to be key as margins come under pressure

CATEGORY DATA

