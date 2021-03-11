Global Butter and Spreads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Butter and spreads has demonstrated negative dynamics in volume terms in recent years, due to such products being viewed as unhealthy in light of health and wellness trends. There is a growing awareness of how diets containing high levels of saturated fats (such as seen in butter and spreads) are associated with high levels of non-HDL (bad) cholesterol, which can lead to an increased risk of heart and circulatory diseases. Certain levels of good cholesterol, known as high-density lipoprotein (HD…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Previously rejected, unhealthy butter and spreads see an upsurge, due to lower consumer spending power and a higher prevalence of home cooking

Government legislations continue to raise health awareness, restricting growth in the segment

Low-fat products remain underdeveloped, but lactose-free and fortified variants are becoming more popular

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Leading player Ekomilk leads developments in dairy overall, assisted by the launch of state-of-the-art production equipment at the ZAO Ozeretsky Dairy Plant

Developments in e-commerce channels enable deliveries of refrigerated goods, which is essential to ongoing success of the segment

Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation restructures “Export of agricultural products” project to meet the changed environment caused by COVID-19

