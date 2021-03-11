Global Butter and Spreads Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cheese remained the most valuable category in retail value terms within French dairy in 2020, offering versatility and a gradual change in perception amongst different consumer groups. With restaurants, cafés and open air markets closed for several months during the initial stages of lockdown in response to COVID-19, cheese sales through foodservice experienced a notable decline in Q2, resulting in an upturn in demand through retail as local consumers were forced to remain at home. This scenario…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689810-cheese-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/triennial-otc-derivatives-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-liftgate-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01-41752246

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Notable switch from foodservice to retail for cheese during lockdown as consumers forced to remain at home indulge in snacking and cooking

Major producers continue to expand portfolios to address increasing demand for organic produce

Pressure on artisanal producers, while major companies partly shift foodservice demand to retail

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginal decline for retail demand in 2021 due to shift in channels towards foodservice in line with easing of lockdown measures

Likelihood of closure for some small artisanal producers following lockdown

Dairy-free cheese could offer niche area for development

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105