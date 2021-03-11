All news

Global Butter and Spreads Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Butter and spreads had one of the most stable retail performances among all types of dairy products during the instability caused by the anti-extradition law amendment bill protests in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Due to home seclusion and social distancing, the number of households eating home cooked food has increased. With more time on their hands, consumers are making more exquisite and time-consuming dishes, which usually require the use of butter and spreads. Consequently, Hong…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand supported by shift to home cooked meals during COVID-19 restrictions
Leading brands look to expand into new higher growth areas
Leading brands respond to rising demand for healthier products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising health consciousness to continue fuelling shift from margarine to butter
New innovative promotional and marketing strategies key to boosting butter sales
Social media increasingly key to attracting consumers and raising brand awareness
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

