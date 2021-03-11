Global Butter and Spreads Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Butter and spreads will be negatively impacted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has caused a decrease in purchasing power amongst Azerbaijanis, meaning that since lockdown was implemented in Q2, they have been prioritising more essential foods. Following this trend, margarine and spreads will perform the best in 2020, as it is significantly lower priced, and can be used in many Azerbaijani recipes as an alternative to butter. Additionally, another factor limiting current value…

Euromonitor International's Butter and Spreads in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

