Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Butter is expected to experience a boon in popularity in 2020 thanks to growing interest in dietary health among Estonians. Having historically been mainly used as a spread for sandwiches, unsalted butter was increasingly adopted as a key ingredient in home cooking and baking, with salted varieties remaining less prevalent albeit focused on by Lurpak. This rise in the popularity of butter will come at the expense of margarine, which many consumers in 2020 will continue to see as a less healthy a…

Euromonitor International's Butter and Spreads in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Butter and Spreads in Estonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Butter will benefit from increasing health awareness in 2020, with natural milk fat increasingly preferred

Margarine will continue to be dominated by international brands in 2020

Saaremaa Piimatööstus will retain second rank position in 2020 due to diverse range and innovate product developments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing health awareness will continue to impact butter and spreads into the forecast period

Cost of butter will keep rising over the forecast period, though at a more controlled level

Local manufacturers are set to continue to lead butter over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

