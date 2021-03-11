Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Butter and spreads are expected to benefit from the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 with higher current retail value growth than expected, and twice the growth rate of 2019. All product areas will perform well as people stay at home more and as a result do more cooking and baking.

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Boost during 2020 lockdown, as home baking and cooking increases

Valio and Upfield Finland together continue to dominate butter and spreads but find it difficult to gain further share

Rapeseed oil seen as a super food with several product launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Benefits of COVID-19 quickly lost in a mature product area

In a mature product area, health and wellness are the key differentiators

Finnish consumers take sustainability even more seriously during the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

