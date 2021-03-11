Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Butter and spreads are expected to benefit from the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 with higher current retail value growth than expected, and twice the growth rate of 2019. All product areas will perform well as people stay at home more and as a result do more cooking and baking.
Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Boost during 2020 lockdown, as home baking and cooking increases
Valio and Upfield Finland together continue to dominate butter and spreads but find it difficult to gain further share
Rapeseed oil seen as a super food with several product launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Benefits of COVID-19 quickly lost in a mature product area
In a mature product area, health and wellness are the key differentiators
Finnish consumers take sustainability even more seriously during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
