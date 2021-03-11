All news

Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Comments Off on Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Butter and spreads will largely benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall. Prior to the pandemic, current value sales were almost stagnated and were even declining in some product areas. However, lockdown will have a positive impact on the sales of butter and spreads as many Danes have spent more time cooking during their home seclusion. Cooking fats will see the most dynamic growth in current value terms as it is a key ingredient in many recipes, therefore demand has increased drastica…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Butter and spreads benefits from home seclusion
Leading player rejuvenates iconic brand Lurpak
E-commerce gathers pace during lockdown as consumers stay home
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Butter and spreads will see slowed growth post lockdown as consumers bake less
Smørbar products will increase in popularity over the forecast period
Lactose-free will continue to rise in demand thanks to free from trend
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

