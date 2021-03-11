Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Foodservice butter and margarine are expected to record heavy losses during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotels closed down completely and restaurants could offer takeaway food but remained closed for eating in. These takeaway and home delivery services mitigated some impact but sales nevertheless crumbled under pressure from the government’s quarantine regime and consumers’ fears about meeting people in public and spreading the virus. Much of foodservice sales as well as instituti…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice butter and margarine records heavy losses in 2020, as the effects of COVID-19 take their toll

Private label sees growth as price-conscious consumers seek alternatives to high branded butter prices

Despite Slovakians’ preference for butter, innovation in margarine sees modest growth in retail share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Domestic butter and spreads will increasingly appeal to quality-conscious consumers

Premiumisation will see more lactose-free offerings appear, while butter with organic positioning will gain appeal at the expense of margarine

Premium prices for butter will impact both retail value and volume sales in the wake of COVID-19, as the local economy struggles to recover

