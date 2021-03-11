Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Butter and spreads is anticipated to perform well in response to the pandemic ins 2020 overall. Current value sales are expected to increase noticeably. Butter will continue to lead butter and spreads and will benefit from the home seclusion. Lockdown was implemented in Belgium in March, which saw many Belgians working from home. Baking has grown as a past time as many Belgians have used the extended period of free time to try out new recipes and practice their culinary skills. As butter is larg…
Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Butter and spreads performs well due to baking trend
Unilever Belgium NV remains the leading player in 2020
E-commerce becomes leading retail distributor
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Butter and spreads will drop in demand as lockdown eases
Organic and lactose-free butter will gain popularity over the forecast period
Belgians to continue prioritising fair trade butter
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
