Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Volume sales of butter and spreads are set to fall in 2020, the second year of decline in a row. Over the review period, sales development has been erratic, partly because of a lack of investment in production and poor cold chain distribution. Butter in particular suffers from these factors, and its performance of butter is strongly linked to weather cycles in Colombia, with greater production in the rainy season than in the dry season.

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

