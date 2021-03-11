Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Volume sales of butter and spreads are set to fall in 2020, the second year of decline in a row. Over the review period, sales development has been erratic, partly because of a lack of investment in production and poor cold chain distribution. Butter in particular suffers from these factors, and its performance of butter is strongly linked to weather cycles in Colombia, with greater production in the rainy season than in the dry season.
Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727550-butter-and-spreads-in-colombia
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pawn-shop-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dry-film-lubricants-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 and flaws in distribution see butter and spreads dip in 2020
Health awareness, sharpened by pandemic, continue to shape sales in 2020
Above average price growth turns consumers off butters and spreads
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Pack legislation set to offer opportunity for healthier products
Pricing issues set to limit value growth, although still scope to build volumes
Still demand for innovation, new positions in Colombia’s middle class
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…..Continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/