Global Butter and Spreads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

While butter is primarily associated with Western cuisines, its potential use in Chinese cuisine has been heavily promoted by major producers such as Fonterra. This led to increasing use of butter in foodservice during the review period, which is generally a more fertile ground for innovation in terms of usage. While retail consumers tend to be conservative and stick to traditional dishes and ingredients, there is pressure on foodservice professionals to be creative in terms of recipes. This has…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6167932-butter-and-spreads-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-saw-palmetto-extracts-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ammonium-nitrate-explosive-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice puts butter on the menu but COVID-19 hits sales as outlets forced to close

Butter benefits from home baking trend while margarine continues to suffer from unhealthy image

Fonterra takes its strong reputation in foodservice into the retail channel

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Butter set to bounce back

Unhealthy image expected to limit sales potential of margarine

Focus on dairy in China offers strong potential for new and existing players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105