Global Car Rental (Destination) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international tourism to Mexico almost completely disappeared. As a result, car rental sales in Mexico are down substantially. That being said, car rental agencies in Mexico have continued operating normally throughout the pandemic, outlets have remained staffed and – thanks to domestic demand – while sales have declined, they have not completely vanished. One area where domestic demand has helped buoy the Mexican car rental business is domestic medical tourism, tha…

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3512801-car-rental-destination-in-mexico

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/black-tea-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental (Destination) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hexagonal-belts-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Car rental firms still operating, but at much-reduced rates

XrentY among the new operators entering the Mexican car rental industry

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pre-paid sales expected to develop more quickly in the COVID-19 era

Alamo continues to register positive growth due to its focus on innovation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020

Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020

Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105