Global Car Rental (Destination) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The lack of arrivals to the UK at the time of the health crisis put car rentals in a precarious situation. Value sales of both business and leisure rentals recorded significant declines, although the former was hit somewhat harder than the latter. The number of operators has seen a decline in 2020 too due to the collapse of smaller players; moreover, further consolidation is expected in the forecast period as a result of the financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Consequently, fle…

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental (Destination) market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strict cleanliness measures add to costs and slow down renting
Domestic car rental picks up once domestic tourism restarts
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Technology-driven car rental to become more popular than ever
Sustainability and zero emissions expected to remain key issues
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020
Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact

