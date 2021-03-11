All news

Global Car Rental in Brazil Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Car rental registered retail value sales growth of 18% in 2017 to reach BRL4.2 billion. This was significantly higher than the review period CAGR of 9%. Even so, renting a car in Brazil is not yet accessible to Brazilians in all salary ranges. Consumers with higher disposable income are responsible for a significant share of car rental sales.

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2012-2017
Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2017
Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Ministry of Tourism Launches Package of Measures To Boost Tourism
Online Travel Agents Lead Online Travel Sales To Residents in Brazil
Cvc Operadora E Agência De Viagens’ Traditional Model Benefits the Company Despite Growth of the Online Channel
Airbnb Launches Its New Platform, Trips in Rio, To Promote Greater Engagement Between Hosts and Tourists
Brazil Expected To Continue To Benefit From Exposure Gained by Hosting Mega-events
SWOT
Summary 1 Destination Brazil: SWOT
Market Data
Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2012-2017
Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 10 Seasonality: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 11 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2012-2017
Table 12 Other Transport Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Activities: Value 2012-2017
Table 17 Forecast Activities: Value 2017-2022

….continued

 

