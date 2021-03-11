All news

Global Car Rental in Egypt Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

The Egyptian government continued to enhance transport infrastructure in an attempt to facilitate movement between various cities in the country. In addition, the increase of road signals improved driving behaviour, which helped make car rental a more attractive proposition.

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2012-2017
Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2017
Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Terror Attacks and Security Concerns Negatively Affect Tourism
Online Travel Sales Continue To Grow Strongly, Especially for Lodging
Difficult Competitive Environment
Medical Tourism A New Way To Lift Tourism in Egypt
Positive Outlook After Improving Security in Airports and Road Infrastructure
SWOT
Summary 1 Destination Egypt: SWOT
Market Data
Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2012-2017
Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 10 Seasonality: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 11 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2012-2017
Table 12 Other Transport Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Activities: Value 2012-2017
Table 17 Forecast Activities: Value 2017-2022

….continued

 

