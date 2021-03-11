Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The outlook for cat food sales in Vietnam is strongly positive and this is largely thanks to improving living standards, rising disposable income levels and the emergence of a new generation of young adults with a more humane attitude towards animals. Cat breeding is controlled by recently passed breeding laws, and the fact that parliament has debated cat breeding and passed laws to control it is a clear sign of the rising popularity of keeping cats as pets. However, purebred cats are expensive…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555972-cat-food-in-vietnam
Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-alcohol-free-mouthwash-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mtorc-2-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online
information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Cat Food in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
May 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Strong growth prospects for cat food as keeping cats becomes more popular
Wider retail distribution key to rising sales of cat food
Premiumisation set to remain a major trend in cat food
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Me-O seeks to extend its distribution to boost sales and compete with Mars
Above-the-line advertising is minimal, placing limits on category growth potential
Companies focusing more on dry cat food than wet cat food
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2014-2019
Table 2 Cat Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2014-2019
CATEGORY DATA
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2019
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018
Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018
Table 12 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care continues to register strong growth as view of pets evolves
Passing of laws regulating the breeding of pets also a sign of changing attitudes
Mars Inc remains strong leader in pet care through widespread distribution and price promotions
Pet shops remains dominant as pet owners prefer to shop local
Further positive growth slated for pet care over the forecast period
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 17 Pet Populations 2014-2019
MARKET DATA
Table 18 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2014-2018
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105