Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The population of pedigree (pure breed) cats has always been lower than that of pedigree dogs, but towards the end of the review period the popularity of pedigree cats increased considerably. There are now more cat associations established in cities across Indonesia, while owning pedigree cats has become reflective of a more luxurious lifestyle. This increase was noted by the Indonesian

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1556077-cat-food-in-indonesia

Cat Association (ICA), a formal organisation formed by cat owners and cat lovers in Indonesia, which is dedica…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-pancreatic-cancer-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/qatar-facility-management-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Cat Food in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Rise in pedigree cat population drives shift to prepared cat food

Cat food in flux as new premium options appear but mid-priced wet cat food maintains its dominance

Cat treats offer potential but greater access through modern grocery retailers key to entering the mainstream

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Kino makes strong entry into cat food

Friskies and Whiskas continue to invest to ensure dominance is retained in cat food

Hill’s and Royal Canin stand out with their offer of nutritionally balanced cat food

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care booming as cats and dogs become a part of the family

Social media and pet lovers’ communities on the rise

New trade agreement benefits imported Chinese products but multinationals maintain dominance

E-commerce making gains with offer of convenience, value and variety

Pet care expected to continue on its strong growth path thanks to pet humanisation trend

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 29 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105