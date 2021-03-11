Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

As was the case with dog food, economic recession and rising prices ensured the issue of value for money played a highly influential role in cat food purchasing decisions for many South Africans over 2019-2020. Increased budget-consciousness led more consumers to favour brands and product types positioned as providing multiple functions. Products that benefited from this trend included Catmor 2-in-1, which contains 23 vitamins and minerals that are essential for good feline health and nutrition.
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care records improved performance in 2020
Pet humanisation continues to shape consumer preferences and fuel innovation
Martin & Martin maintains market lead but faces growing threat from RCL Foods
Supermarkets remains the leading distribution channel
Outlook for pet care remains positive despite growing economic uncertainty
