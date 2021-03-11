Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The pet cat population grew faster than the pet dog population during the review period and into 2020. This drove cat food to grow faster than dog food in retail value sales terms. Cat treats and wet and dry cat food all showed higher percentage growth rates than their counterpart categories in dog food. As lifestyles become even more hectic in Singapore, cats are increasingly viewed as a more
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555922-cat-food-in-singapore
practical choice for a pet. Cats are solitary and independent animals, which do not need to be walked a…
Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-suv-steel-wheel-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-next-generation-antibody-therapeutics-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Cat Food in Singapore
Euromonitor International
May 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Pet cats are increasingly preferred to dogs
Wet cat food boosted by higher demand for raw and natural versions
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Kit Cat launches three new ranges of cat treats in 2019
Top three players lose share while Kit Cat continues to grow
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020
Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Innovation efforts remain strong in both pet food and accessories
Pet owners seek out more functional and natural pet food
Risk of disruption from fresh pet food start-ups is small, but growing
E-commerce is gaining share from pet shops and supermarkets
Cat population to grow faster than dog population in forecast period
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/