Global Cat Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The pet cat population grew faster than the pet dog population during the review period and into 2020. This drove cat food to grow faster than dog food in retail value sales terms. Cat treats and wet and dry cat food all showed higher percentage growth rates than their counterpart categories in dog food. As lifestyles become even more hectic in Singapore, cats are increasingly viewed as a more

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555922-cat-food-in-singapore

practical choice for a pet. Cats are solitary and independent animals, which do not need to be walked a…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-suv-steel-wheel-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-next-generation-antibody-therapeutics-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Cat Food in Singapore

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pet cats are increasingly preferred to dogs

Wet cat food boosted by higher demand for raw and natural versions

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Kit Cat launches three new ranges of cat treats in 2019

Top three players lose share while Kit Cat continues to grow

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Innovation efforts remain strong in both pet food and accessories

Pet owners seek out more functional and natural pet food

Risk of disruption from fresh pet food start-ups is small, but growing

E-commerce is gaining share from pet shops and supermarkets

Cat population to grow faster than dog population in forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105